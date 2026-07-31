Andhra SIR: Draft roll removes nearly 45 lakh names found absent, dead or duplicate

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Nearly 45 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh, as a result of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration process that took place from June 15 to July 24. The draft electoral rolls were released on July 31.

In a statement, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav said that out of nearly 4.16 crore voters who were on the pre-SIR rolls, enumeration forms were collected from 3.71 crore, or 89.22% of them, who made it to the draft roll. Around 44.89 lakh names were removed as they were found absent, shifted, dead/deleted or duplicate (ASDD).

Around 15.22 lakh voters (3.66% of the pre-SIR rolls) were found to be deceased, while 22.3 lakh (5.35%) were placed under the permanently shifted/absent/others category. Another 7.37 lakh (1.77%) were found enrolled at multiple places in electoral rolls, the CEO said.

Genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the claims and objections period from July 31 to August 30, using Form-6 along with the prescribed declaration form.

The draft rolls can be accessed online , through https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or https://ceoandhra.nic.in/

The booth-wise lists of absent/shifted/dead/duplicate electors whose names are not included in the draft roll, has been displayed on the notice board of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or AERO offices, gram panchayat/municipal office notice boards etc.

The notice phase, or disposal of claims and objections will go on from July 31 to September 28.

Electoral Registration Officers will now scrutinise the eligibility of proposed electors. They will issue notices to those who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the previous SIR. The applicants will have to provide the necessary documents during the hearing.

The ERO will also publish lists of individuals to whom notices have been issued, on the notice boards of respective gram panchayat/municipal offices, polling stations, and the District Electoral Officer (DEO)’s website.

Anyone who wants to contest the ERO’s decision can appeal to the District Magistrate within 15 days of the ERO's order under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, read with Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

If unresolved, a second appeal can be made before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the District Magistrate's order, as per Section 24(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 read with Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.