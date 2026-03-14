Andhra Revenue Intelligence busts Alprazolam factory, seizes drugs worth Rs 47 crore

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a significant crackdown on the illicit manufacture of synthetic drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine facility engaged in the production of Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, in Andhra Pradesh. The DRI raided the factory at Kondapalli Industrial Development Area of NTR district and seized 237 kg of drugs worth R.47 crore.

It also seized 3.5 tonnes of chemicals and arrested two persons.

An intelligence-driven and well-coordinated operation codenamed “Operation White Hammer”, carried out on March 11-12, revealed a full-fledged industrial setup for the production of Alprazolam, operating under the guise of a chemical manufacturing unit.

Searches at the premises resulted in the seizure of 237 kg of Alprazolam having an estimated market value of Rs 47 crore, along with over 800 kg of key raw materials, 2860 litres of various chemicals, and industrial-scale equipment such as reactors, driers and a centrifuge, demonstrating an organised, large-scale clandestine manufacturing facility, the DRI said in a release.