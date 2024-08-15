Andhra relaunches Anna Canteens with ISKCON even amid previous criticism over ‘sattvic’ diet

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, August 15 relaunched the Anna Canteens, which had been shut down between 2019 and 2024 by the previous government led by the YSR Congress Party. Anna Canteens will serve hot cooked meals at a subsidised price. However, the canteen kitchens will be run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) even amidst criticism about the group’s push for ‘sattvic’ (strictly Brahminical) food.

The relaunch of the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) flagship programme, announced by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on August 13, was one of the promises made by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance before the state Assembly elections, results for which were announced on June 4. The alliance won 164 out of the 175 Assembly seats in the state.

“The Harekrishna movement [a colloquial reference to the ISKCON group] has 12 kitchens in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has decided to harness these kitchens to start 100 canteens on Independence Day. The previous YSRCP government had stopped these canteens and used some of the premises as village and ward secretariats or for other purposes,” Minister Narayana said, criticising the previous government. He added that between 2014 and 2019 – the last time TDP governed Andhra – 4 crore meals were supplied to around 2,25,000 people.