Andhra records 12 Covid-19 cases, four deaths in three weeks

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A total of 12 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Andhra Pradesh in the past three weeks, between June 26 and July 16, the state health department has announced. Four of these patients have died so far, and they had all been suffering from comorbidities.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare for Andhra Pradesh G Veerapandian said in a press statement issued on July 16 that the deceased patients had severe underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, kidney ailments, and other serious illnesses. Three of them were from Kadapa district and one from Kakinada.

Of the remaining eight individuals who tested positive, presently three are under home isolation, two are undergoing treatment in hospitals, and three others have recovered and been discharged. Veerapandian said there was no need for alarm. He advised people to follow precautionary measures and said that doctors and hospital staff are on alert.

Andhra Pradesh has sent five samples of the virus to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on July 9 for genomic sequencing.

Patients are spread out across four districts - Kadapa (8), Guntur (2), Visakhapatnam (1), and Kakinada (1). Veerapandian said these cases are from different mandals and areas, and no clusters were found in a single location.

The first Covid-19 case of the year in Andhra Pradesh was recorded in Kadapa district on June 26. Another 11 cases were detected between July 1 and July 16. Among them, two individuals were identified as close contacts of previously infected persons.

Between June 26 and July 15, Covid-19 tests were conducted on 67 people in the state, with 11 testing positive. Additionally, one person from Kakinada district tested positive at Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Since July 1, a total of 339 Covid-19 cases have been recorded nationwide, the statement said. The breakdown includes 115 cases in Kerala, 64 in Karnataka, 43 in Maharashtra, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Andaman, 18 in Delhi, 12 in Rajasthan, and a few others in various states.