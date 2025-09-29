Andhra rains: Second flood warning issued at Prakasam barrage

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a second flood warning was issued at the Prakasam Barrage located in Vijayawada on Sunday, September 28 evening.

According to reports, the first flood warning was issued on Thursday, September 25 after water kept flowing from upstream barrages into the Prakasam barrage. As of Wednesday, September 24, the released inflow at the barrage was reported at 4,35,255 cusecs. Of the total inflow, 4,22,004 cusecs were released as surplus into the Krishna river. The discharge into Krishna Eastern and Krishna Western Main Canals accounted for 13,251 cusecs while the Guntur Channel received no discharge at all.

Currently, 6.2 lakh cusecs of outflow has touched the Prakasam barrage with authorities warning that the surge could rise up to 7 lakh cusecs by Monday, September 29 afternoon. The inflow and outflow at Prakasam Barrage currently stands at 6.43 lakh cusecs. Island villages downstream of the barrage include Pamula Lanka and Todella Dibba (around 20 kilometers from Vijayawada) have been submerged by the heavy rains.

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has urged residents in low-lying areas of the barrage to remain alert.