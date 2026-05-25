Andhra Pradesh’s Chityala records season's highest temperature at 48.3 degrees Celsius

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Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under the heat wave as Chityala in East Godavari district on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius, the highest this season.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Tanuku (West Godavari district) and Piduguralla (Palnadu district) recorded maximum temperatures of 48.1 degrees Celsius.

SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said that temperatures exceeded 45 degrees Celsius in 13 districts.

He revealed that temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius were recorded in 174 mandals across 17 districts. He specifically highlighted that the heat intensity was particularly severe in 23 mandals of Eluru, 21 in East Godavari, 17 in West Godavari, 16 in Krishna, 15 in Bapatla, 14 in NTR, 13 in Palnadu, 12 in Konaseema, and 11 in Kakinada districts.

In light of the record-breaking heat intensity currently being recorded across the state, he urged the public to remain vigilant. He noted that this level of intensity is likely to persist for another three days.

Jain advised people to postpone travel between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. whenever possible. He also emphasised that those undertaking essential travel must carry drinking water with them.

Severe heat wave conditions are likely on Monday (May 25) in 29 mandals, while general heat wave is likely in 166 mandals. On Tuesday, a severe heat wave is likely to affect 50 mandals, while a general heat wave is expected in 205 mandals.

Temperatures ranging from 45 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in certain areas of the Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Polavaram, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts.

Maximum temperatures ranging from 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in certain areas of the Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, Markapuram, and Nellore districts.

Maximum temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in certain areas of the Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions continued in neighbouring Telangana on Sunday. Sixteen out of 33 districts recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or above. Dummugudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Dharampuri in Jagtial district were the hottest places in the state with mercury soaring to 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius.