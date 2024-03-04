Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP suspends Chittoor MLA after he meets Pawan Kalyan

According to reports, Srinivasulu was unhappy with the YSRCP leadership ever since it appointed Vijayanand Reddy as the Chittoor constituency in-charge, and wanted to leave the party. The Chittoor MLA is likely to join Jana Sena soon, and is a potential Jana Sena candidate from Tirupati constituency. For the upcoming Lok Sabha and state elections, Jana Sena has entered into an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The TDP has given 24 out of 175 Assembly seats and three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for Jana Sena. Pawan Kalyan announced the first list of five candidates of his party on February 24. Simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha are slated to be held in April and May.