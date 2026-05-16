Andhra Pradesh will become a key player in gold production: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday exuded confidence that in the coming days, the state will become a key player in gold production.

He stated that Jonnagiri Gold Fields in the Kurnool district is projected to produce 600 kilograms of gold this year. The production in its second year is expected to reach 1,500 kilograms.

“In the past, the mention of gold brought to mind KGF; now, it signifies JGF—the Jonnagiri Gold Fields,” he said while speaking at an event to lay the foundation stone for various defence projects.

The Chief Minister, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, laid the foundation for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme facility being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Naidu stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly advancing towards self-reliance in next-generation defence technologies.

The AMCA programme will strengthen indigenous capabilities in stealth systems, advanced avionics, and integrated combat aviation, he said.

He claimed that the foundation laid for key defence projects across the region and the signing of nine MoUs with companies in the defence and aerospace sectors will further position Andhra Pradesh as a major hub for strategic manufacturing and innovation.

He described “Operation Sindoor” as a proud example of India’s growing technological strength and the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.

The Chief Minister noted that the AMCA project, being established with an investment of Rs 15,803 crore across nearly 650 acres in Puttaparthi, would pave the way for the development of a dedicated township and generate employment opportunities for around 7,500 people.

He believes that Puttaparthi is set to transform into a strategic defence hub that will be a source of pride for the nation.

Through the AMCA project, Andhra Pradesh will play a pivotal role in realising the objectives of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he said.

“We were able to lay the foundation stone for this project in a mere 36 days—granting the necessary approvals with jet speed. This pivotal project in the aerospace sector is expected to pave the way for the arrival of several other defence-related projects.”

Foundation stones were also laid for facilities involving Bharat Forge, HFCL, and Bharat Dynamics Limited, as well as for "Drone City" in the Kurnool district.

With space capabilities centred in Sriharikota, missile capabilities in Nagayalanka, defence capabilities in Puttaparthi, and naval capabilities based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh stands as a pillar of strength for the entire nation, the Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that in the past, Rayalaseema was renowned as the "Land of Diamonds" (Ratanala Seema), but due to various circumstances, it unfortunately transformed into a "Drought-prone Region" (Karuvu Seema).

He claimed that since assuming office, the coalition government has successfully reversed this situation.

“We have initiated a comprehensive action plan to ensure that every single acre of land receives water. With an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, we are transforming the Rayalaseema region into a premier horticulture hub,” he said.

The government will efficiently utilise mineral resources such as iron ore and limestone in the Rayalaseema region. It will launch the Kadapa Steel Plant in June and complete it by December 2027. Rayalaseema will emerge as a central hub for steel and cement plants, as well as solar, wind, and pumped storage projects.

“Through industries such as defence, space, aerospace, and electronics, we will transform Rayalaseema into a land of gems. The Kopparthy Industrial Node will be developed into an electronics manufacturing hub. Royal Enfield plant will be established in Tirupati and a Space City will be developed near Sriharikota,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed Kia manufacturing facility in Rayalaseema is currently producing 1.8 million cars. Vehicles manufactured in this drought-prone region are now being driven across 80 countries worldwide, he added.