Andhra Pradesh to distribute 4.35 lakh tabs among Class 8 students

Andhra Pradesh will begin distribution of 4.35 lakh tabs among Class 8 students of government schools from December 21, the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. These tabs, loaded with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, are worth Rs 638 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister.

Last year, the government had distributed 5.18 lakh tabs preloaded with Byju’s premium content free of cost among Class 8 students at an expense of Rs 666 crore. The programme is part of the government’s efforts to make students globally competitive.

The Cabinet also approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed Visakhapatnam Light Metro Project. It also gave its nod to launch the second phase of Jagananna Arogya Suraksha from January 1 and enhance free medical treatment limit under YSR Aarogyasri to Rs 25 lakh and make it applicable to all who have annual income up to Rs 5 lakh so that 90% of the families would benefit.