Andhra Pradesh to develop 10 districts as horticulture clusters

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, January 27, directed officials to prepare an action plan to develop the Rayalseema region and Prakasam and Markapuram districts as horticultural hubs.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with ministers and senior officials on integrated development plans to develop 10 districts as horticulture sector hubs.

The Chief Minister noted that the Rayalaseema region already holds a leading position in the country in horticulture production, and directed that the region, along with Prakasam and Markapuram districts, be developed as the world’s largest horticulture cluster.

He asked the officials to promote horticulture production as per global market demand. Naidu said that an action plan should be prepared for producing 500 million metric tonnes of horticultural produce. He revealed that DP World of Dubai has come forward to establish a horticulture cluster in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister emphasised mobilising private investments in horticulture in addition to funds from the Purvodaya scheme of the Government of India.

He directed officials to prepare logistics plans covering food processing units, port connectivity, warehouses, cold chains and related infrastructure.

He made it clear that irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Markapuram districts must be completed on a fast track. He directed that projects should be taken up on a priority basis.

Chief Minister Naidu said that the Veligonda Project should be completed this year. He also asked officials to prepare plans for the reconstruction of the Annamayya Project.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to focus on bringing Krishna waters up to Kadapa through the Galeru–Nagari Project.

Naidu also instructed that steps be taken to develop projects not only in Rayalaseema but also in the North Andhra districts. He said that once the Polavaram Left Canal works are completed, Godavari waters can be taken up to North Andhra, enabling the Polavaram–Vamsadhara river interlinking project.

He directed officials to prepare plans to take up projects in North Andhra on a priority basis.