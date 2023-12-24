Andhra Pradesh: TDP supporter detained by CID for criticising CM Jagan

A 38-year-old Telugu Desam Party supporter living in the US, was detained by the AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) at the Hyderabad airport on Friday, December 22, allegedly for his criticism against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on social media. The Non-Resident of India, Yashasvi Bodduluri, who came to visit his ailing mother, was released a day later and was summoned to appear before the CID officials in Tirupati on January 11, 2024.

According to reports multiple cases have been filed in the state against the 38-year-old who is popular on social media for his criticism against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government headed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media after his release on Saturday, Yashasvi said that he returned to India to visit his ailing mother in Tenali. “My house has been attacked in the past. My mother was always strong and never asked me to come home. I only came to meet my mother who is unwell. The police could have picked me up after I met my mother.” He alleged that the government was harassing his family for expressing dissent against the government.

“We are raising questions on the issues that matter and we are being threatened like this,” he said.