Andhra Pradesh: TDP-RSS call for building Rama temple leads to tensions with Dalits

According to HRF, the structure housing the Gonthenamma idol is not a temple in the conventional sense. Instead, it is a choultry (inn) where the idol was also placed. A few decades ago, idols of Rama and Sita were also placed in the building, with the assent of the Gonthenamma temple caretaker, the HRF fact-finding report noted. It is the allegedly “dilapidated condition" of this structure that gave rise to the RSS demand for a Ramalayam.

The plan faced pushback from the Dalit residents of Akividu, who opposed the plans to demolish the place of worship of their local deity. Groups led by Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju visited the region twice — first on March 7 and then on March 27, the festival of Sree Rama Navami.

The proposal was opposed by a section of villagers, leading to repeated confrontations that escalated further after objectionable social media posts. Speaking at Akivudu on March 7, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said, “In this Scheduled Caste (SC) colony, how many Hindus are there and how many Christians? Is there no Hindu here?” he asked, allegedly ridiculing their Christian identity. In a separate interview with a Telugu channel, Raghu Rama Raju said that they are all “Hindus at the end of the day.”