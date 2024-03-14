Andhra Pradesh: TDP releases second list of 34 candidates for Assembly elections

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, comprising 34 candidates. The list consists of 27 male candidates and seven women. Earlier, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had released the first list of 94 candidates on February 25. The second list comes a few days after TDP sealed its alliance deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As per the seat-sharing agreement between three parties, the TDP will contest 144 assembly seats, and will announce candidates for 16 more seats soon.

Announcing the names of 34 candidates, Naidu said the selection process was based on public opinion and requested the people help the party win in the elections. So far the party has announced tickets for 128 candidates.

