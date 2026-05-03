Andhra Pradesh sizzles as temperatures cross 43°C in Nellore and Kurnool

Heatwave conditions prevailed across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, May 3, with Nellore and Kurnool districts recording the highest maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, followed by YSR Kadapa district at 42.6 degrees.

Nandyal district recorded 42.8 degrees, while Tirupati district saw 42.4 degrees. Kavali 42.6 degrees, Ongole 41.7 degrees, and Jangamaheshwarapuram and Anantapur districts registered 41.5 degrees. Nandigama recorded 40.1 degrees, while Bapatla registered 40 degrees. The lowest maximum temperature was recorded in Kalingapatnam at 31.1 degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper air cyclonic circulation over Odisha and neighbouring areas, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, persists. A trough from this system extends to coastal Karnataka across Telangana and interior Karnataka at about 0.9 km above mean sea level. Lower tropospheric northwesterly to southwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The IMD has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea from May 7-11.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the neighbouring state of Telangana touched “warning” levels on Sunday, with at least 12 districts recording temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, against the normal temperature of 41.3 degrees.

The highest temperature was recorded in Nizamabad district at 46 degrees Celsius. Nalgonda, Nirmal, and Siddipet districts followed closely at 45.9 degrees Celsius.