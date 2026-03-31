Andhra Pradesh: Seized firecrackers explode in police station, four cops injured

Four policemen were injured in a firecracker explosion at a police station in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Tuesday, March 31. The incident occurred at Challapalli Police Station when the firecrackers stored at the premises exploded.

Four personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical. The police station building was damaged in the explosion. A police vehicle parked in the station premises was also damaged.

According to police, the firecrackers were kept in the station after they were seized by the police recently. Circle Inspector KS Rao visited the scene and examined the cause of the blast. The firecrackers were seized by the police during the crackdown on illegal manufacturing units and shops during Diwali.

Preliminary investigation by police shows that the firecrackers exploded when a police constable was examining them. A sub-inspector and three constables were injured in the explosion, which triggered panic among residents in the area.