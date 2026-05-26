Andhra Pradesh records severe heat wave in 10 mandals, Krishna district hits 48.1°C

Andhra Pradesh recorded ‘severe heat wave’ conditions in a total of 10 mandals, with the highest maximum temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius being observed in Kankipadu and Penamaluru of Krishna district on May 25, according to Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDSMA). On the same day, a total of 125 mandals witnessed the ‘heat wave’, the press release said.

An increase of maximum temperature above 6.4 degrees is classified as a ‘severe heat wave’, while ‘heat wave’ is categorised as an increase of maximum temperature above 4.5 degrees.

Authorities who issued a forecast for the next two days, predicted that while 26 mandals will face ‘severe heat wave’ on May 26, 70 mandals will suffer ‘severe heat wave’ the next day.

As the government predicts more heat wave days in the state than normal, district collectors have been asked to conduct coordination meetings with all the departments in the district to create awareness and initiate precautionary measures.

In its press release, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that on May 26, heat waves are likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of West Godavari, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Yanam, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore.

IMD said that hot and humid weather is likely at isolated places over the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

As per IMD’s forecast issued for May 26, Jangamaheswarapuram station in Palnadu district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius closely followed by Bapatla at 45.4 and Vijayawada at 45.

The other stations which recorded above 40 degrees Celsius are: Amaravati (44.9), Masulipatnam (44.2), Nandigama (44.1), Ongole (42.9), Nandyal (41.6), Tirupati and Nellore (40.9), Kavali (40.7), and Narsapur (40.5).