Andhra Pradesh: Rebel MP Raghurama krishna Raju quits YSR Congress Party

Rebel MP of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, on Saturday, February 24 resigned from the primary membership of the party.He sent his resignation letter to YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram constituency wrote that the "chief minister's multiple efforts to get him disqualified from parliamentary membership haven't yielded desired results. However, every time you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development as well its constituents at Narsapuram for the last 3.5 years despite of your hostility and malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me," wrote K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

"As the time has come for all of us to face the public probity and mandate, it will free both of us from this unsavoury association once for all," he added.