Andhra Pradesh presents Rs 3.32 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh government presented a Budget of over Rs 3,32,205 crore for the financial year 2026–27, an outlay that is nearly the same as the previous year. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented the Budget in the Assembly on Saturday, February 14.

The Finance Minister announced an allocation of Rs 32,308 crore for school education, Rs 2,567 crore for higher education, and Rs 19,306 crore for health — all similar to the previous year.

The state Budget has set aside Rs 4,605 crore for the wage component of the rural employment scheme Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G), which has replaced MGNREGA.

For agriculture, the allocation stands at Rs 11,536 crore.

Allocations of Rs 11,118 crore have been made for social welfare, Rs 4,765 crore for tribal welfare, Rs 34,350 crore for BC welfare, and Rs 2,956 crore for minority welfare departments.

The Budget also unveiled plans to develop Rayalaseema as a global horticulture hub. The government announced that it is considering development plans for the Visakhapatnam economic region worth around Rs 28,000 crore.

Of the total outlay, revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 2.56 lakh crore, while capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 0.49 lakh crore.

The estimated revenue deficit stands at Rs 22,002 crore, around 1.11% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), while the fiscal deficit is projected at Rs 75,868 crore, or 3.84% of GSDP. The projected GSDP is Rs 19.75 lakh crore.

The government also proposed the creation of an Andhra Pradesh wealth fund along the lines of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund.