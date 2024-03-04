Andhra Pradesh polls: Prashant Kishor predicts Jagan’s loss

Criticising Prashant Kishor’s political analysis, YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said the political consultant was speaking without logical data. “Do not rely on Prashant Kishor’s ‘gut’ who is speaking without logical data after meeting Chandrababu Naidu for four hours,” the Rajya Sabha member posted on X.

“His ‘gut’ also has no relevance in present-day contemporary politics. AP government’s welfare schemes were a saviour of crores of people during COVID and provided a wide safety net to our people,” said Vijayasai Reddy.

AP Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath wondered if one should believe the gut feeling of 5 crore people of the state or the gut feeling of a politician from Bihar. “Prashant Kishor worked as a political strategist in the past. He is now running a political party in Bihar,” he said.

Earlier, Prashant Kishor launched a 3,000 km padayatra in Bihar against the Nitish Kumar government. He has been trying to form his own political party.

“The gut feeling of the poor in Andhra Pradesh is that Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and those who are going to support them will suffer humiliating defeat,” Amarnath said.

The Minister claimed that the poor who benefited from Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of over 2.50 lakh crore during the last five years are backing Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“If YSRCP is going to lose despite implementing many welfare schemes, why did Prashant Kishor design ‘super six’ schemes for TDP, which will require Rs 1.20 lakh crore every year,” he asked.

Prashant Kishor recently met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. Their meeting lasted for nearly three hours.

With IANS inputs