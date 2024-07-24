Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh says YSRCP’s Nadu-Nedu scheme will be probed

Andhra Pradesh’s first Assembly session held on Tuesday, July 23, discussed irregularities in the education sector and raised questions about the ‘Mana Badi Nadu Nedu’ scheme which was launched by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in November 2019. The scheme aimed to improve learning outcomes, decrease dropout rate in all schools and upgrade school infrastructure. It included the construction of new classrooms, toilets, libraries, and drinking water facilities.

The discussion took place in the absence of YSRCP legislators, who are in New Delhi to protest against political violence meted out to their party workers allegedly by the state government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Addressing the Assembly, Tenali MLA Shravan Kumar alleged that it was the infrastructure mismanagement in government schools that caused four students to be injured in Kurnool district. “The YSRCP government planned to spend Rs 9,425 crore and they released Rs 7,524 to carry out the works. But they have very little to show for it,” he said, demanding an assessment of the scheme in its entirety as well as the tender process involved in procuring material for school construction.