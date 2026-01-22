Andhra Pradesh mulls Australia-style under-16 social media ban

The Andhra Pradesh government is considering a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16, inspired by Australia’s recent restrictions aimed at protecting minors online.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, state IT Minister Nara Lokesh told Bloomberg News that the state was closely studying Australia’s approach. “As a state, we are studying Australia’s under-16 law, and yes, I believe we need to create a strong legal enactment,” he said.

In 2024, Australia had announced plans to prohibit children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, citing growing concerns over mental health, online harm, cyberbullying, and addictive algorithms. The move followed mounting evidence linking excessive social media use among children to anxiety, depression, and self-harm. Under the proposed framework, social media companies would be legally responsible for enforcing age restrictions through robust age-verification mechanisms.

The restrictions were eventually implemented from December 10, 2025 , and platforms have since been deactivating or removing accounts they identify as under 16. According to reports, millions of teen accounts have been restricted or reduced in Australia under the new regime.

Sources told TNM that the Andhra Pradesh government was seriously examining whether a similar framework could be adapted at the state level. “The leadership feels strongly about the impact of social media on children. Officials are closely studying the Australian model and exploring how such a regulation could be implemented in Andhra Pradesh,” a source said.

If Andhra Pradesh implements such a restriction, it will be the first state in India to acknowledge the harm caused by the exposure of social media to minors.