Andhra Pradesh: Missing man’s family alleges illegal detention by police

The family of a 25-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, Gade Sai Krishna, has alleged that the Krishnalanka police in Vijayawada have illegally detained him for over a month. They have also expressed fears of custodial torture and harassment.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother G Vijayalakshmi on June 4, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had initially asked the police to produce him on June 15. With Sai Krishna still missing, the police have now been asked to produce him before the court on June 29.

The advocate representing the government told the court that special police teams had been formed to search, denying that he is in police custody, The Times of India reported.

Sai Krishna’s mother, a resident of Vijayawada’s Krishnalanka, told the media that there were a few criminal cases against her son at the local police station. She alleged that Krishnalanka Circle Inspector Nagaraju has been harassing Sai Krishna over these cases, because of which he left home and moved to Markapuram where he had been doing gig work.

Vijayalakshmi alleged that on May 9, the police picked him up from Markapuram, and he has been missing since then. She also said that on the same day, she was also summoned to the station from her home in Krishnalanka, and was asked about her son’s whereabouts.

She blamed CI Nagaraju, alleging that he threatened to kill Sai Krishna.

Vijayalakshmi expressed fears that the police had subjected her son to custodial torture, and that he might be dead.

CI Nagaraju has since been transferred to the vacancy reserve (VR).

Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi while responding to a question on Sai Krishna’s case at a press meet on June 16 said an inquiry has been ordered and based on the report, action will be taken.