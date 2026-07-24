Andhra Pradesh mandates audit of all C-section deliveries insured by state scheme

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The Andhra Pradesh government has made an audit mandatory for all C-section (Cesarean section) deliveries performed at network hospitals under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva public health insurance scheme for families below the poverty line. This is to ensure that C-sections are performed only when medically necessary, taking into account the health of both the mother and the baby, the state health department said in a statement on Thursday, July 24.

In every C-section, it will now be mandatory to record the medical reasons, doctors’ observations, test reports, treatment details, and other evidence justifying the procedure. The decision was taken following a review regarding the high number of C-sections in network hospitals empanelled under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav asked officials to take stringent measures to prevent C-sections from being performed without medical necessity. Chakradhar Babu, the chief executive officer of the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, has issued a circular to all network hospitals, instructing hospital managements to implement the new directives immediately.

The C-section audits under the insurance scheme will be performed by the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva or the concerned authorised officer. Chakradhar Babu warned that action would be taken against hospitals failing to comply with regulations, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the empanelment agreement.

The state government has also said it will be mandatory to have electronic health records and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for patients availing the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, before undertaking any medical procedure.