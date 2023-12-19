Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena leader Yadlapalli Ram Sudhir defects to YSRCP

Jana Sena leader Yadlapalli Ram Sudhir from Krishna district’s Pedana, along with other local leaders, joined the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) on Monday, December 18, ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for 2024. Sudhir alleged that he defected due to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s disregard for workers in his party.

“I have been working for Jana Sena in the Pedana constituency post-2019 elections. During my time with the party, it became apparent that the party does not value hard-working karyakarthas. Pawan Kalyan unilaterally decided to align with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) without discussing it with anyone in the party,” he said at the YSRCP camp office in Vijayawada.

Speaking at the YSRCP camp office, Ram Sudhir alleged that the alliance between Jana Sena and TDP was decided three years ago but only fructified post-TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. “We were accused of siding with YSRCP whenever we criticised TDP, but it is evident that Pawan Kalyan only wants to strengthen TDP and not his own party,” he added.

Ram Sudhir also attributed ‘welfare and development’ as his reasons for joining YSRCP. “The schemes implemented by CM Jagan are reaching those in need. I have worked on the ground and have witnessed mass support for YSRCP,” he added.