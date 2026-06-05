Andhra Pradesh invites Russian firms to invest in space ecosystem

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Andhra Pradesh minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Thursday, June 4, invited Russian space and technology firms to invest in the emerging space ecosystem in the state. Lokesh, currently on a visit to Russia, is a participant in the Russia–India Business Dialogue at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026.

He showcased the state's ambitious plans in the space, aerospace, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing sectors, inviting Russian companies to become long-term partners.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's strategic importance in India's space ecosystem, Lokesh said that the state's Satish Dhawan Space Centre is India's only operational spaceport and has been the launch site for more than 100 space missions.

"India's only operational space port, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, is in my state of Andhra Pradesh. More than 100 missions have been launched from this soil," he said.

According to an official statement, the minister said the state has unveiled its Space Policy 4.0 and is developing dedicated space cities to support research, satellite development, launch systems, and deep-tech innovation.