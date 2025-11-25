Andhra Pradesh govt to issue all-in-one smart cards to 1.4 crore families

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to issue 1.4 crore smart family cards under the Family Benefit Management System by June 2026. AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, November 24, conducted a review meeting at the secretariat on the Family Benefit Management System and directed the officials to utilise the system for the empowerment of families.

He directed the officials to update the data of welfare schemes and civic services being provided to people and incorporate them in smart family cards. The Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements to issue smart family cards with QR code to 1.4 crore families by June next year.

He said the cards should comprise static and dynamic data, including Vaccination, Aadhar, FBMS ID, Caste certificate, ration card, nutritional food, scholarships and pension particulars.

