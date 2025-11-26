Andhra Pradesh govt decides to form three new districts

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to form three new districts, taking the total number of districts in the state to 29. AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, November 25, approved the recommendations of the Group of Ministers proposing Markapuram, Madanapalle and Polavaram districts.

A decision was also taken to form five new revenue divisions, including Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district, Addanki in Prakasam district, Peeleru in Madanapalle, Banaganapalle in Nandyala district, and Madakasira in Satyasai district. The meeting also decided to form a new Peddaharivanam mandal by dividing the Adoni mandal of Kurnool district.

Rampachodavaram and Chinturu revenue divisions will come under Polavaram district. Rampachodavaram will be the headquarters of the district. Markapuram district will be formed with Yerragondapalem, Markapuram, Kanigiri, and Giddaluru revenue divisions. Madanapalli district will be formed with Madanapalli, Punganuru, and Peeleru revenue divisions.