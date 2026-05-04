Andhra Pradesh government intervenes to help woman stranded in Oman

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The Andhra Pradesh government has come to the rescue of a woman from the state stranded in Oman. Dudekula Shehnaz, a native of Vayalapadu village in Annmayya district, was held in confinement by her employer.

Following intervention by the state government and Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), she is now expected to return home on May 7. According to an official release on Monday, the woman was held in confinement, and the agent's office demanded Rs 2 lakh to cover expenses.

Shahnaz had travelled to Muscat last November in search of a job. Dissatisfied with the work, she wished to return home but was not allowed to leave. Her family members had expressed deep concern after her phone was confiscated. Her husband, Abubaker, had lodged a complaint with the APNRTS. Shehnaz was unable to bear the harassment in her workplace and sent a video message to Pawan Kalyan via social media.