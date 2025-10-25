Andhra Pradesh: FIR registered against both drivers in Kurnool bus fire accident

The bus belongs to V. Kaveri Travels was on its way to Bengaluru from Hyderabad.

Nine passengers were injured. Six were undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital in Kurnool while three others were admitted to a private hospital. All the injured were in stable condition. Two children are among 19 passengers charred to death in the accident which occurred between 3 and 3.15 a.m.

Six of the deceased each are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, two each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and one each from Odisha and Bihar. Another deceased is yet to be identified.

Since the bodies were charred beyond recognition, the remains will be handed over to the families after DNA test, said Anitha, who was accompanied by Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy. The Home Minister said that a total of 39 adults, four children and an unidentified person were aboard the bus.

She said the preliminary investigation revealed that the bus hit a motorbike and dragged it for a few feet. The bike got stuck under the bus, and the spark due to the collision and fuel leakage from the bike triggered the fire and engulfed the entire bus.