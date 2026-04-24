Andhra Pradesh Council Chairman rejects MLC's resignation

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Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council met the Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju on Thursday and rejected the resignation of Jayamangala Venkataramana as the Member of Legislative Council (MLC).

Venkataramana had submitted his resignation in November 2024. He had also announced his resignation from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Last year, he approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court over the delay in accepting his resignation.

The High Court had directed to the Council Chairman to take a decision on the resignation.

The Presiding Officer was asked to decide on the resignation letter within a fixed time frame.

On November 27, 2025, the High Court directed the Council Chairman Moshen Raju to complete the enquiry into the resignation and take a decision within four weeks.

A single-judge bench termed the prolonged inaction in taking a decision by the Council Chairman as "illegal, arbitrary, and abuse of the process".

Recently, the High Court was told by the government counsel that a decision will be taken in three weeks.

Council Chairman Moshen Raju rejected the resignation on the ground that the reply he submitted to the notice was not satisfactory.

Venkataramana, who was elected to the Legislative Council on the YSRCP ticket in 2023, submitted his resignation and joined the Jana Sena Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on November 23, 2024.

The resignations of five other MLCs were also pending with the Council Chairman. They all were elected on a YSRCP ticket but submitted their resignations after the party lost power in 2024.

Council Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam, Pothula Sunitha, B. Kalyan Chakravarthi, Padmasri, and Marri Rajasekhar are the other MLCs who had called on the Council Chairman Moshen Raju in December last year to request him to take a decision on their resignations.

However, Zakia Khanam withdrew her resignation on the advise of the Council Chairman. She was advised to take back the resignation as she had only six months of her tenure left.