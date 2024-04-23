Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan’s assets grew by 48%, is worth Rs 757 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's family assets grew by more than 48 per cent in the last five years to reach Rs 757 crore. Jagan, also the chief of the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) had declared his family assets on Monday, April 22. The CM’s assets as per his 2019 election affidavit amount to Rs 510.35 crore.

The affidavit was submitted along with the nomination filed on his behalf before the returning officer of the Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharti Reddy’s assets increased from Rs 176.30 crore from Rs 124 crore five years ago.