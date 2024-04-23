Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan’s assets grew by 48%, is worth Rs 757 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's family assets grew by more than 48 per cent in the last five years to reach Rs 757 crore. Jagan, also the chief of the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) had declared his family assets on Monday, April 22. The CM’s assets as per his 2019 election affidavit amount to Rs 510.35 crore.
The affidavit was submitted along with the nomination filed on his behalf before the returning officer of the Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharti Reddy’s assets increased from Rs 176.30 crore from Rs 124 crore five years ago.
The Chief Minister’s movable assets are valued at Rs 483.08 crore including investments to the tune of Rs 263.64 crore in companies like Bharathi Cement, Carmer Asia, Classic Realty, Harish Infrastructure, Sandur Power, Saraswati Power & Industries, and Silicon Builders.
Bharathi Reddy’s movable assets are at Rs 119.38 crore including investment in various companies like Sandur Power, Saraswati Power & Industries, Kealawn Technologies, Classic Reality, and Aakash Estates to the tune of Rs 69.42 crore. The couple declared that they did not own a vehicle.
Jagan, however, mentioned that he has one bulletproof Scorpio registered in his name but owned by others. Their two daughters YS Harshini Reddy and YS Varsha Reddy have movable assets worth Rs 24.26 crore and Rs 23.94 crore, respectively.
The immovable assets of Jagan Mohan Reddy are valued at Rs 46.78 crore and that of his wife at Rs 56.92 crore. Their daughters have immovable assets of Rs 1.63 crore each. The family has total liabilities of Rs 26.55 crore.
Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Pulivendula for a third consecutive term, also mentioned that 26 criminal cases are pending against him including cases booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Act, among others.