Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu rules out power tariff hike

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, February 9, said that there would be no power tariff hike in the state and that the benefits of true-down charges will be passed on directly to consumers.​

Addressing the ministers and secretaries conference at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said power generation should be carried out with the concept of net-zero elimination. He directed officials to ensure that true-down charges are transferred directly to consumers.​

He called for speeding up solar rooftop projects, wind and pumped storage power generation. Efforts are on to reduce the power purchase price to Rs 3.90, he said.​

CM Chandrababu directed the officials to constantly monitor opportunities to ensure marketing support and better prices for agricultural produce. Greater focus should be on crops with global markets. “To develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub, we should focus not only on Union government funds but also on private investments,” he said.​