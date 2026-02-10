Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu rules out power tariff hike

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, February 9, said that there would be no power tariff hike in the state and that the benefits of true-down charges will be passed on directly to consumers.
Addressing the ministers and secretaries conference at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said power generation should be carried out with the concept of net-zero elimination. He directed officials to ensure that true-down charges are transferred directly to consumers.
He called for speeding up solar rooftop projects, wind and pumped storage power generation. Efforts are on to reduce the power purchase price to Rs 3.90, he said.
CM Chandrababu directed the officials to constantly monitor opportunities to ensure marketing support and better prices for agricultural produce. Greater focus should be on crops with global markets. “To develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub, we should focus not only on Union government funds but also on private investments,” he said.
CM Chandrababu Naidu also noted that Rayalaseema alone is currently producing 22 million tonnes of horticulture produce, and a target of 40 million tonnes has been set. He said a four-lane railway line from Ichchapuram to Nellore is under construction, and the high-speed train project will also materialise soon.
He said at least 1,000 buses in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) should be converted to EVs.