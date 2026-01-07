Andhra Pradesh CM calls for developing island tourism similar to Maldives

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, January 6, called for developing island tourism in the state on the lines of the Maldives. The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a master plan for beach tourism.

Addressing the Pradesh State Investment Board meeting, CM Chandrababu said that the Suryalanka beach (popularly known as Bapatla beach) should be developed over a stretch of 15 kilometres. Along with Suryalanka, the small islands near Sullurpeta can also be developed under beach tourism.

"We should develop island tourism on the lines of the Maldives. If we can build 25,000 rooms, we can attract tourists," he said.

Chandrababu wanted officials to focus on developing the Papikondalu-Polavaram region for tourism. Konaseema, Pulicat, and Visakhapatnam clusters will become excellent tourism clusters. There is also potential for tourism from Anantapur to Gandikota.