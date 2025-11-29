Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves second phase of land pooling in Amaravati

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday, November 28, gave its approval for the second phase of land pooling in the state capital, Amaravati. Under this phase, 16,666 acres of land will be acquired in seven mandals of the Amaravati capital region.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu approved the proposal to authorise the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner to initiate a land pooling scheme in seven villages - Vaikuntapuram, Pedda Maddur, Endrai, Karlapudi, Vaddamanu, Harischandrapuram and Peddaparimi.

An area of 16,666.57 acres will be acquired under the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 55 of the APCRDA Act.

The Cabinet approval came a day after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated the current 29-village footprint is inadequate to build a metropolitan entity comparable to Hyderabad.