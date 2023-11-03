Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves caste census

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved a comprehensive caste census to be carried out in the state, Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna announced after the cabinet meeting on Friday, November 3. Citing Bihar’s caste survey released in October, the Minister said that the caste census aims to calculate economic, social, educational, livelihood, and population data, with a focus on providing security for marginalised communities.

“The government plans to consider the suggestions of all those who have been demanding a caste census within Andhra Pradesh and across India. Various caste associations’ opinions will also be considered, under the purview of the district Collector. Round table discussions will also be held in five places, to receive inputs from various caste associations seeking caste census for years,” the Minister said.

Venugopala Krishna noted that the most recent caste census in India dates back 92 years to 1931. From 1951 to 2011, census data for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes alone was made available.

Several other decisions of the Cabinet were also announced on Friday. The Cabinet approved the appointment of ‘future skills’ experts in 6790 government high schools, who will map the schools with engineering colleges to provide training in digital devices, apps, and interactive flat panel (IFP) usage in classrooms.

As part of the rehabilitation efforts for flooded villages of the Polavaram project, the Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide free land title registration for 12,984 families at Polavaram, Velerupadu, and Kukunoor mandals in Eluru district. Additionally, 3,823 families in Devipatnam, Kunavaram, and Vara Ramachandrapuram mandals in Rajamahendravaram district will receive registration deeds for alternative land in case of land loss.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of new industries in the state, following the State Investment Promotion Board's meeting on October 30. It approved the SIPB's decision to provide a special package to two food processing units. The Cabinet also approved the filling of 467 posts in the Roads and Buildings Department through outsourcing.