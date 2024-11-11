Andhra Pradesh sees Rs 2539 crore increase in health budget for 2024-25

The Andhra Pradesh state Budget for 2024-25, released on Monday, November 11, has allotted Rs 18,421 crore for the health sector. This a considerable increase from the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s Budget Estimate of Rs 15,882 crore (a 16% rise) for the fiscal year 2023-24. The Revised Estimate (2023-24) for health, however, was Rs 14,926 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav in his budget speech stated that the increase was introduced keeping in mind the aim of ‘Health for All.’

“In view of the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, the government planned to start STEMI Program by providing necessary equipment and manpower training. A comprehensive cancer screening program has been started across the state. Additionally, under the school health program, Anganwadi children and school students up to 18 years will be screened for 4Ds – defects at birth, deficiency, developmental delays and disabilities,” he said.

Keshav also spoke of the TDP-led government’s flagship programs such as Dr NTR Vaiduya Seva Trust, and family welfare programs under National Health Mission, which he assured would be implemented comprehensively.