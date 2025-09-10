Andhra Pradesh begins efforts to rescue 187 people stranded in Nepal

The government of Andhra Pradesh has identified 187 people from the state stranded in violence-hit Nepal and initiated measures to rescue them.

These people are stranded in different locations across Nepal. Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance (RTG) Minister Nara Lokesh is personally overseeing the rescue and safety measures. He will be personally monitoring the rescue efforts from the state RTG centre in Amaravati.

Minister Lokesh has cancelled his visit to Anantapur, where the NDA government is organising the 'Super Six-Super Hit' programme to celebrate the implementation of 'Super 6' promises.

"In my capacity as AP's RTG minister, I will be coordinating rescue and support operations to ensure our people are brought to safety at the earliest," he posted on 'X'.

According to official information, the stranded citizens are spread across four locations: Bafal – 27 persons, Similkot – 12, Mahadev Hotel, Pashupati – 55 and Pingalasthan, Gaushala – 90 persons.

Officials said so far, a total of 187 Telugu people have been traced. The number may rise as more contacts are established.

The state government has alerted Naveen Srivastava, India's Ambassador to Nepal, regarding the situation. The embassy is being kept informed to ensure early evacuation and safety arrangements for the stranded citizens, officials said.

The state government has announced helpline numbers at the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. People may contact +977 – 980 860 2881 / +977 – 981 032 6134 through normal calls and WhatsApp.

Those stranded in Nepal who need assistance may also contact Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi on +91 9818395787. They may also contact Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) 24/7 helpline: 0863 2340678, WhatsApp: +91 8500027678, email: helpline@apnrts.com and nfo@apnrts.com

Minister Lokesh emphasised that the safety of Telugu citizens remains the top priority and assured that coordinated efforts are underway with central agencies and the Indian embassy to facilitate their rescue at the earliest.