Andhra Pradesh Assembly exit polls: TDP-Jana Sena-BJP expected to win with 98-120 seats

Exit polls have predicted a major win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the pollsters, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena (JSP) which are a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance are likely to win both the parliamentary and state elections against the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
India Today’s Axis My India has predicted that while the TDP will get 78-96 seats (42% vote share), JSP 16-18 seats (7% vote share), and the BJP 4-6 seats (2% vote share) in the 175 constituencies in the state. Against the NDA’s grand tally of 98-120 seats, the YSRCP is likely to get 55-77 seats (44% vote share) tilting the election in the alliance’s favour leaving the Congress-led INDIA alliance with no more than 0-2 seats.
In its 2019 exit poll for the assembly election, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted YSRCP to get 119-135 seats and 39-51 seats for the TDP. The poll had also predicted 1-3 seats for Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena (JSP) and 0-2 for others.
Speaking to India Today, Rahul Verma, a fellow with Centre for Policy Research said, “YSRCP solely relied on rural women for voting owing to the direct cash transfer benefits. That won’t work. Youth are on the alliance’s side.”
Hyderabad-based Centre for Psephology Studies (CPS) has predicted that the YSRCP will win 97-108 seats while the TDP and Congress will get 66-78 seats and one seat respectively. According to the poll, YSRCP would obtain 49.5% of the vote share while the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance would get 46.0% of the vote share leaving 2.4% and 2.1% share for the Congress and other smaller parties.
In 2019, the CPS predicted that the YSRCP will get 130-133 Assembly seats and 43-44 seats would go to the TDP.
The opposition Telugu Desam Party which has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after six years has contested in 144 out of the 175 Assembly seats leaving 21 seats for the Jana Sena and 10 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
People’s Pulse exit poll has also predicted a win for the alliance with 111-135 seats while 45-60 seats would go to the ruling YSRCP.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP won 151 of the total 175 assembly seats with a 49.95% vote share, while the then incumbent TDP won 23 seats with a 39.17% vote share and Jana Sena got 1 seat with a meager 5.53% vote share.