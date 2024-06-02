Andhra Pradesh Assembly exit polls: TDP-Jana Sena-BJP expected to win with 98-120 seats

In its 2019 exit poll for the assembly election, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted YSRCP to get 119-135 seats and 39-51 seats for the TDP. The poll had also predicted 1-3 seats for Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena (JSP) and 0-2 for others.

Speaking to India Today, Rahul Verma, a fellow with Centre for Policy Research said, “YSRCP solely relied on rural women for voting owing to the direct cash transfer benefits. That won’t work. Youth are on the alliance’s side.”

Hyderabad-based Centre for Psephology Studies (CPS) has predicted that the YSRCP will win 97-108 seats while the TDP and Congress will get 66-78 seats and one seat respectively. According to the poll, YSRCP would obtain 49.5% of the vote share while the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance would get 46.0% of the vote share leaving 2.4% and 2.1% share for the Congress and other smaller parties.