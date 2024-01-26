Andhra polls: Pawan Kalyan upset with ally TDP unilaterally naming candidates

Fissures seem to be emerging in the TDP-Jana Sena alliance ahead of the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan found fault with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) unilaterally announcing their candidate for the Mandapeta seat even before a seat-sharing agreement, and remarked that the TDP violated their alliance.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri on January 26, Pawan Kalyan declared that Jana Sena will contest the Razole and Rajanagaram seats. The announcement came soon after TDP unilaterally announced candidates for Mandapeta and Araku seats. He stated that the announcement of candidates by the TDP has caused concern to the Jana Sena leaders and said he was apologising to them.

“Yesterday, some leaders from Mandapeta constituency met me. They were upset that Naidu announced the Mandapeta candidate without abiding by the alliance. I agreed with them and said this shouldn’t have happened. Naidu is a three-time CM with four decades of political experience. He must have had special circumstances compelling him to speak hastily. We need to understand that,” Pawan Kalyan said.