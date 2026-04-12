Andhra police shoot man accused of killing minor girl in Kadapa

A man accused of killing a minor girl was shot in his leg by the police in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. Venkatesh (19) allegedly killed a 17-year-old girl in her house in Khajipet village by slitting her throat on April 10, Friday.

Venkatesh allegedly killed her for rejecting him. Venkatesh was arrested and taken to the Khazipet police station, but an angry mob of residents arrived there with the intention of attacking him, according to the police.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath told the media that since local residents were upset and tried to attack him, a team of police officers were shifting him to safe custody when he escaped from the police vehicle.

“A search party was formed, and based on some inputs they traced him. He attacked the police officers. They warned him and fired a precautionary round but he continued his aggressive behaviour. Then, another two rounds were fired, and one hit him in the leg. Two constables were also injured,” the SP said.

Venkatesh was reportedly shot in a forest area near Mydukur. Two constables, Sivaiah and Bala Narasimhulu, were also hospitalised because they were attacked with a knife by Venkatesh, according to the police. Venkatesh was also shifted to the Kadapa RIMS hospital for treatment, where doctors said he was out of danger.