Andhra police detain Anganwadi workers, foil 'Chalo Vijayawada' plan to meet CM

Vijayawada police detained scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers as they gave a call for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on January 22 as part of intensifying their protest demanding salary hike and other benefits. The statewide protests have been going on for over 40 days. From the early hours of Monday, January 22, Vijayawada police detained scores of Anganwadi workers who wanted to present their charter of demands, signed by thousands of workers and helpers, to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The protesters raised slogans of “CM down down” against Jagan as they were being detained.

The stir has gained momentum in recent days, with over 55,600 Anganwadi centres across the state now shut down and over one lakh workers and helpers staying away from work. The protests have continued despite the government prohibiting Anganwadi workers from engaging in agitations for six months by invoking the Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971.

On January 22, several Anganwadi workers staged a sit-down protest in front of Mylavaram police station in Vijayawada against detention of workers. Police were seen detaining protesters who were on their way to Vijayawada from Guntur and other places, and sending them back to their towns.