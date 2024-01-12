Amid govt clampdown, Andhra Pradesh anganwadi workers continue strike for fair wages

Arrests, barricades and barbed wire fences, ultimatums, and even the invoking of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) – nothing has stopped the relentless protests by around one lakh anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh who have been on strike from December 12.

The long standing demand for better pay and working conditions have spurred the anganwadi staff to protest not just in the cities but also in towns and mandals throughout the state. In an election year, the determination of the protesters in the face of blatant suppression by the government is causing consternation for the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The anganwadi staff are demanding Rs 26,000 as salary, gratuity, paid medical leaves, recognition of mini workers as main workers, retirement benefits, and pension. Currently they are paid Rs 11,500. Trade union leaders say that the protests are a continuation of earlier ones. Babu Rao, general secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), said that anganwadi workers have waited for four years for their demands to be fulfilled. “The government has three months ahead of elections. Any party can form the government. However, it was the YSRCP that gave the assurance (of increasing wages and giving benefits) during the 2018 election campaign and it has to fulfil it before the elections. The party cannot make the same promise for this election."

Following multiple rounds of fruitless negotiations with the activists, the state government issued an ultimatum to the anganwadi workers to end their strike. The protesters ignored the deadline and remained set. On January 3, thousands of workers who planned to hold a rally to District Collectorates across the state were arrested by the police. At the Collectorate offices, police were deployed in large numbers. Barricades and barbed wire fences were erected to deter anganwadi workers from entering the premises. As the workers began raising slogans, they were swiftly detained. At least a thousand anganwadi staff have been imprisoned in Vijayawada alone, alleged Gajalaxmi, a member of the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (affiliated with the CITU).

On December 27, tensions erupted at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada as anganwadi workers attempted to protest outside legislators’ homes, demanding that the government take up their concerns. The police, after a heated argument with protesters, detained several union leaders and employees.

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu visited the protest site on December 30 where anganwadi workers had been holding a dharna in his constituency and declared his support. He expressed dismay over the government’s lack of action and criticised the YSRCP government for its indifferent approach to the issue.