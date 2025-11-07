Andhra: Police case against suspended psychology professor in Tirupati’s SV University

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Sri Venkateswara University in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Thursday, November 6, suspended a psychology professor for allegedly behaving inappropriately towards some students during an interaction session following an incident of ragging.

Prof. S Viswanatha Reddy of the Department of Psychology was suspended by the university after an inquiry committee submitted its report. This followed an allegation by some junior students that, in the name of an interaction session, the professor allowed the seniors to rag them.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Tata Narsinga Rao issued an order suspending Prof Viswanatha Reddy. The order mentions the allegation that he behaved in an inappropriate manner towards certain First Semester M.Sc (Psychology) students during an interaction session conducted on November 1 for senior and junior students of the department.