Andhra pharma blast: 17 dead, 40 injured to be shifted to hospitals in Visakhapatnam

17 people died and 40 others have been injured and are receiving treatment following a reactor blast at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd in Andhra Pradesh’s Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district on Wednesday, August 21. Of the 40, currently 17 people have been shifted to the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam districts.

Those seriously injured are being shifted to Visakhapatnam, Ankapalle’s Joint Collector Medida Jahnavi told media. Many employees who were present during the explosion sustained burn injuries. Following the accident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was briefed by district officials, who stated that there were defects in the plant’s construction. The CM has ordered an investigation into the accident.