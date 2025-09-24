Andhra: Pawan Kalyan announces committee to address Uppada fishermen concerns

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

With fishermen in the Uppada region of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district continuing their protest for the second day on Wednesday, September 24, over sea pollution and its impact on their livelihoods, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a committee to resolve the issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Environment and Forest Minister, said a committee will be formed with senior officials, fishermen representatives, and local leaders for resolution.

The Jana Sena leader said they have identified the issues that need to be addressed urgently. "The concerns expressed by the fishermen of the Uppada region regarding the impact of the pharmaceutical industry on their livelihoods and their problems have come to my knowledge. I can understand the hardships faced by the fishermen families due to the current circumstances," he said in a statement.