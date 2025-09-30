Andhra: One-day-old girl abandoned near Tirupati dies, investigation underway

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
A newborn girl was declared dead in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district after being found abandoned in a shop near a bus stand on Monday, September 29. The incident took place in Varadiahpalem village.
According to police, sanitation workers passing by noticed the baby showing signs of movement and immediately alerted authorities. The child was first admitted to a local hospital in Varadiahpalem and later shifted to a hospital in Tirupati town when her condition worsened, Varadiapalem Circle Inspector (CI) Murali told TNM. “However, despite medical intervention, the infant did not survive.”
Murali said they are trying to trace the baby’s mother. “We suspect it to be a case of unwanted pregnancy, but we don’t know enough to say anything conclusively. The next steps would involve locating the mother, testing the DNA of the child, and identifying the accused,” he said.
Based on a complaint filed by the area Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), a case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 93 (exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years, by parent or person caring for the child) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Further investigation is underway.