Andhra: One-day-old girl abandoned near Tirupati dies, investigation underway

A newborn girl was declared dead in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district after being found abandoned in a shop near a bus stand on Monday, September 29. The incident took place in Varadiahpalem village.

According to police, sanitation workers passing by noticed the baby showing signs of movement and immediately alerted authorities. The child was first admitted to a local hospital in Varadiahpalem and later shifted to a hospital in Tirupati town when her condition worsened, Varadiapalem Circle Inspector (CI) Murali told TNM. “However, despite medical intervention, the infant did not survive.”