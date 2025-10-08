Andhra official suspended over death of infant at adoption agency

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended Anantapur District Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer, M. Nagamani, for negligence resulting in the death of an infant at the Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA).

The Department for Women and Children on Tuesday issued an order, suspending Nagamani and ordering disciplinary action against her.

The Government Order (GO) said that two-month-old Niroop died on October 3 but there was no immediate intimation on the hospitalisation and death of the child by District Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer.

The death was reported lately after newspapers published the news.

"It shows negligence, misconduct, monitoring failure and lack of devotion on part of the Anantpur District Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer, which violates to Rule 3 of C.C.A and conduct rules of Andhra Pradesh. Hence, Women Development and Child Welfare Department Director recommends that immediate suspension of Anantpur District Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer and initiate disciplinary action," the GO added.

The GO cited a newspaper report in which it was alleged that the child's death occurred due to the negligence and internal misunderstandings among the Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA) staff.

The newspaper clippings specifically mention that the concerned Ayah failed to feed the child adequately, which may have contributed to this tragic incident.

It is alleged that to hide this incident the child's body was buried and it came to light a day after its occurrence.

As per the report submitted by Nagamani, the infant was under regular supervision by the staff of the SAA and was considered medically stable, though underweight.

Nevertheless, the child died unexpectedly on October 3 due to loose stools.

A woman from Kalyandurg handed over her baby to the Women and Child Welfare department on September 30, citing financial difficulties that prevented her from caring for him.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, had ordered an inquiry into the death of the infant.

The Chief Minister spoke to the State Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Minister, G. Sandhya Rani, about both the incidents.

Anantapur District Collector O. Anand had ordered an investigation into the incident.

He had formed a three-member committee to probe the incident.