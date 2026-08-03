Andhra: MLA Virupakshi arrested at midnight after clashes between TDP, YSRCP cadres

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YSR Congress Party MLA Busine Virupakshi was arrested in the early hours of August 3 following clashes in the region between his party workers and supporters of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Virupakshi, who represents the Alur Assembly constituency in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, has been charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and with attempted murder, for his alleged involvement in an attack on a Dalit TDP worker.

Virupakshi belongs to the Boya BC community. He was arrested from his residence in Chippagiri around 3 am on August 3. His son Chandrasekhar was also arrested, along with nearly 15 YSRCP workers. Tension prevailed at the Chippagiri police station as YSRCP workers staged a protest demanding their release.

According to reports, the political clashes started with an argument over the phone between a TDP worker from Nemakallu, and a YSRCP worker from Sangala village, in Chippagiri mandal. The argument reportedly escalated into physical confrontation in both villages, with supporters on both sides suffering injuries and property damage.

TDP leaders allege that MLA Virupakshi visited the TDP worker Nagaraju’s village Nemakallu, and led an attack on him and his wife on the night of August 2. It was alleged that the mob tore his wife’s clothes amid the clashes.

TDP Alur Assembly in-charge Vaikuntam Jyothi also accused Virupakshi of instigating YRSCP workers to attack the residence of TDP mandal convener Purushotham and damage his car.

The next day, August 3, police arrested the MLA from his residence late in the night.

YSRCP has condemned the arrest, alleging political vendetta and misuse of police machinery.

Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked CM Chandrababu Naidu, “Is Alur BC MLA Virupakshi a terrorist? Why was it necessary to deploy a large police force to raid the residence of a democratically elected MLA at 2.45 am? The manner in which the police broke open the doors and arrested MLA Virupakshi and his son, Chandrasekhar, raises a fundamental question: does the rule of law still exist in this state?”

Jagan said that Virupakshi had only responded to a distress call from a YSRCP worker Giri in Nemakallu who had allegedly been attacked by TDP workers. “When Virupakshi went to console the family, TDP workers allegedly pelted stones at him, injuring his brother, Sriramudu,” Jagan said, questioning why there was no action against TDP workers who committed attacks.

YSRCP alleged that Virupakshi was kept waiting for hours at the police station when he attempted to lodge a complaint over the attack, but no action was taken.

Jagan also questioned why the police seized CCTV hard disks from the MLA's residence, asking, “Was it because they feared that the footage would expose the police excesses committed during the midnight operation?”