Andhra min TG Bharath files criminal defamation case against YSRCP youth leader

“You cannot even spell ‘faction’,” alleged Siddharth, adding, “If you indulge in factional politics to the detriment of innocent citizens, it will come back to affect you.”

In his complaint, Bharath alleged, “The statements made in the video are false, baseless, and intentionally circulated through social media platforms to create fear, alarm, and hatred among the public … The accused knowingly published and transmitted defamatory and false information through electronic media with deliberate intention to insult, defame and harm reputation.”

Based on the Minister’s complaint, a case was registered against Byreddy Siddharth under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), 356(1) (defamation), 356(2) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).