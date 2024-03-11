Andhra: Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to join YSRCP ahead of Assembly elections

Kapu stalwart Mudragada Padmanabham will be joining the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) headed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on March 14. He announced his decision on March 10. Addressing the media at his residence at Kirlampudi village in Kakinada district on Sunday, March 10, Padmanabham said that he is extending unconditional support for the YSRCP.

“I am prepared to accept any responsibility or any post after YSRCP forms the government for the second term in Andhra Pradesh. Post-victory, I will not ask anything from CM Jagan,” he said. The senior Kapu leader added that YSRCP’s victory would mean more welfare schemes that would benefit the people.

The Kapus are classified as a forward caste community and have been demanding inclusion in the BC category since the late 80s. Kapus have been a politically dominant community in Andhra and are more in number than the powerful Reddy and Kamma communities in the state.